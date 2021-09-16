India hands over school building to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 (ANI): India on Thursday handed over the newly constructed building of a school in LitiKhola of Makwanpur district.



Built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 8.97 million, Shree Bagmati Lower Secondary School was jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Consul General, Consulate General of India in Birgunj and District Coordination Committee, Makwanpur.

Members of the school management committee and local representatives on behalf of the Government of Nepal also were present in the programme, a release from Indian Embassy stated.

"The Government of India grant, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilised for construction of double-storey school building, including ten classrooms, furniture and sanitation facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal," the release further stated.

"The inauguration of the school is a milestone under various activities undertaken by the Government of India to celebrate 'AzadikaAmritMahotsav' (India@75) commemorating 75 years of India's independence," the Embassy said.

At present, 355 students are enrolled in the school. The building is constructed in a manner that is conducive to the school needs and will boost the learning environment for students.

The Government of India's financial assistance for the construction of this school reflects the importance attached to the enhancement of educational infrastructure by the Government of India and Nepal. (ANI)





