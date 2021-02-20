India has administered over 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers crossed over 1.08 crore on Saturday in the country, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Briefing the reporters, Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, 1,08,38,323 COVID-19 vaccinations have been conducted till February 20. As many as 72,26,653 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far out of which the first dose has been given to 63,52,713 healthcare workers. The second dose has been given to 8,73,940 healthcare workers."



A whopping 36,11,670 frontline workers have been vaccinated till 6 pm today.

According to MoHFW, twelve states/UTs have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These states/UTS are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, states/UTs like Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry have reported less than 50 per cent coverage of registered healthcare workers for the first dose.

Ten states have registered more than 50 per cent coverage for the first dose among frontline workers. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Ten states that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

"A total of 43 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 43 cases of hospitalisation till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while 16 persons died and one is under treatment. In the past 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalised," read a MoHFW press release.

"A total of 37 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations. Of the 37 deaths, sixteen persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. No case of serious/severe AEFI/death is attributable to vaccination, till date," added the press release.

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. A 51-year-old woman, who was a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, died after four days of vaccination. The post-mortem confirmed intracranial bleeding as the cause of death, said the Union Health Ministry.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.