India has got 3L Remdesivir vials, over 6K O2 concentrators from abroad

The global community has also dispatched 4,330 ventilators or Bi PAP to India from April 27 to May 7.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India cumulatively has so far received three lakh Remdesivir vials, 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders and 14 oxygen generation plants from the global community in the last 12 days.

The major items received on Friday from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Israel include Oxygen Concentrators (2,060), Remdesivir (30,000), Ventilators (467), and Oxygen Generation Plants (three).

A Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material. This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.

The Central government has designed a streamlined mechanism for effective allocation and prompt distribution of the supplies received by India. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and recipient states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management of the hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

India has been receiving international aid of COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

--IANS

rak/bg