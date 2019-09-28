India hits back at Imran's 'hate speech' at UNGA

Using strong words, Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary Ministry of External Affairs, while exercising India's right of reply to Imran Khan's speech, said: "Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect."

She said the choice of his words attacking India, like "pogrom", "bloodbath", "racial superiority", "pick up the gun" and "fight to the end" reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st century vision.

She said: "Pakistan's virulent reaction to the removal of an outdated and temporary provision -- Article 370 -- that was hindering development and integration of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir stems from the fact that those who thrive on conflict never welcome the ray of peace". "While Pakistan has ventured to upstream terrorism and downstream hate speech there, India is going ahead with mainstreaming development in Jammu and Kashmir. "The mainstreaming of Jammu & Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, in India's thriving and vibrant democracy with a millennia-old heritage of diversity, pluralism and tolerance is well and truly underway. Irreversibly so." "Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate."