India hits out at OIC for misleading statement on eviction drive in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India has hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its "misleading" statement on an incident relating to an eviction drive in Assam and said that it has no locus standi in matters concerning the country's internal affairs.



A statement, issued by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said India rejects all such "unwarranted statements" and hopes that no such references are made in the future.

"India notes with utmost regret that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) once again chose to comment on matters internal to India by issuing a factually incorrect and misleading statement on the unfortunate incident in the Indian State of Assam. Indian authorities have taken due legal action in this regard. It is reiterated that OIC has no locus standi in matters concerning India's internal affairs and it should not allow its platform to be subverted by vested Interests," the MEA statement read on Friday.

"The Government of India rejects all such unwarranted statements and hopes no such references are made in the future," it added. (ANI)

