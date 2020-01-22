India ignores Trump's mediation offer

<br>President Trump on Tuesday at World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos had revealed that he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were "working together on some borders" and discussing the Kashmir issue.

"We're working together on some borders, and we're talking about Kashmir and the relation to what's going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we've been watching that and following it very, very closely," Trump had said, ahead of his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WEF summit in Davos.

Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs said President Trump's offer wasn't new and that India's response isn't going to be new either. "India has always rejected third party role in its bilateral relationship with Pakistan, including several offers of mediation made by President Trump," an official said. The US President who is facing an impeachment trial at home is visiting India in February. Two days ago, Khan had tweeted that "there is an urgent need for the UNSC to insist India allow UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India) return" to the Line of Control in Kashmir. "I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC," Khan had threatened. However, Khan did not get any response from the US President at Davos on his plea about the UNMOGIP. Though President Trump at Davos did not specify which borders US and Pakistan were working on, Prime Minister Khan hinted, "The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan. Fortunately, we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government."