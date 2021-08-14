India illuminated in colours of tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day

In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Legislative Assembly and the Lucknow Railway Station were illuminated in the colours of the tricolour.Attari Border in Amritsar was also lit up in the colours of the national flag.Numerous sites in Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated with the colours of the national flag. These include the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Baghliar and Salal dams in Reasi and Ramban districts of the Union Territory respectively.In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well.The Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand and the Raj Bhavan were lit up in the colours of the tricolour.In Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, also known as Chennai Central, was lit up in the colours of the national flag. (ANI)