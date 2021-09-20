India, Indonesia carry out maritime drill in Sunda Strait

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt are participating in the third edition of 'Samudra Shakti' with the Indonesian Navy scheduled off the approaches to Sunda Strait from September 20 to September 22.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Indian and Indonesian navies on Monday began a two-day joint maritime exercise in Sunda Strait.

The exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship, enhance mutual understanding, and interoperability in maritime operations between the two navies.

"The exercise will also provide an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of maritime security operations," the Indian Navy said.

INS Shivalik and Kadmatt are amongst the latest indigenously designed and built multi-role guided missile stealth frigate, and anti-submarine corvette, respectively, and form part of the Eastern Fleet, based at Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command.

The Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capable long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also participating in the exercise.

KRI Bung Tomo, KRI Malahayati, and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft CN-235 are representing the Indonesian Navy.

In pursuance of India's Act East Policy, Exercise 'Samudra Shakti' was conceived in 2018 as a bilateral Indian Navy-Indonesian Navy exercise.

The exercise has matured in complexity over the last two editions and will involve conduct of complex maritime operations including military interdiction operations (MIO), cross-deck landings, air defence serials, practice weapon firings, replenishment approaches, and tactical manoeuvres.

Under the extant policies, the third edition of Exercise Samudra Shakti exercise is being conducted in a Covid-safe environment and seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific.

India has been collaborating with friendly nations to enhance its capabilities and learn what best others have to offer.

