India, Ireland hold consultations on UNSC issues

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India and Ireland held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council issues on Thursday congratulating each other on their election to the Security council.



According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, The Irish delegation was led by Gerard Keown, UN Director and Head of UN Security Council Task Team, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and also included Ireland's Ambassador to India along with their Permanent Mission to UN officials.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with Indian Ambassador in Dublin, and officials from the UNES and Europe West Divisions of MEA and from the Permanent Mission of India in New York.

"Both sides congratulated each other on their election to the UNSC and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities," the MEA said.

It added, "Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and agreed to work closely together during their innings at the UNSC in 2021-2022." Ireland took up its seat as an elected member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a two-year term starting from January 1, 2021.

India and Russia on Tuesday held consultations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related issues in Moscow at DG level, and both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India has formally started its eighth tenure in the Security Council in January this year. India's previous tenure in UNSC was in 2011-2012. (ANI)

