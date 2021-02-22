India is capable of solving its own problems: Manoj Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): A day after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism has not ended and suggested talking to Pakistan, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took a veiled dig at him and said India is capable of solving its own problems.



Sinha also indicated that issues pertaining to talks with another country are dealt by the External Affairs Ministry.

"I don't want to react to someone's statement. Ministry of External Affairs assesses this. India is capable of solving its own problems," Sinha told reporters on Monday.

He was asked a query about the remarks of the National Conference leader who had on Sunday urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan.

"It is true that terrorism still exists. They are wrong when they say that it has ended. If we want to end terrorism, then we must speak to our neighbours. I remember Vajpayee's remark that friends can be changed but not neighbours," Abdullah had told ANI.

Answering a question on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference's demand for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said those who want polls should help in the delimitation process and not make excuses.

"PM has assured the entire nation and the delimitation commission has begun its work. I request that those who want election soon should help in this delimitation process, instead of making excuses," he said.

"There are constitutional institutions in India. The decision is taken by the Election Commission. Let the work related to delimitation get completed, the Commission will definitely conduct elections," he added.

Answering a query relating to terrorism, he said two incidents had taken place last week in Srinagar.

"A dhabawallah was attacked for which three have been arrested. We have also broken a big network. Another was an attack on unarmed (police) personnel. I condemn the act. We will defeat terrorism," he said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked a famous food outlet Krishna Dhaba on February 19 in Srinagar to terrorise the non-locals living in the valley and to disrupt tourist activity. In another incident on the same day, terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in the Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in which two policemen were injured. (ANI)