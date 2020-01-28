India is considered 'rape capital' of the world: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the central government and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the country's image and putting off both existing and potential investors.

He also claimed that the country has come to be known as the "rape capital" of the world."The reputation and image that India had in the world was that it is a country of brotherhood, love and unity, while Pakistan was known for hatred and divisiveness. This image of India has been damaged by Narendra Modi," Gandhi said while addressing 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur and added, "Today, India is considered as the rape capital of the world."The Congress leader also spoke on the issue of unemployment and slammed the Prime Minister for not addressing the issue."Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever the Prime Minister goes he talks of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned. The Prime Minister does not even speak a word on it.""The youths are the biggest asset of the nation, but the Centre's policies have destroyed their potential," he added.He further attacked the Prime Minister over demonetisation and said the latter had no knowledge of economy, and claimed that the country's GDP -- a widely accepted indicator of an economy's performance -- is only growing at 2.5 per cent."During the UPA, India grew at 9 per cent. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have 5 per cent rate. If you use old parameters, then India is growing at just 2.5 per cent. The Prime Minister probably has not studied or understood economics," the Congress leader said."Prime Minister Modi does not even understand what GST is. A person who can go for demonetisation... ask an eight-year-old and he would tell you that notebandi did more harm than good." (ANI)