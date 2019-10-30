India is heaven for minorities, Naqvi tells US envoy

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India is a heaven for minorities whose rights are absolutely safe in the country, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback during their meeting here on Wednesday.

During an hour-long meeting, Naqvi informed Brownback and his delegation about various schemes being undertaken by the government for socio-economic-educational empowerment and skill development of minorities.

The minister shared details of the scholarship programmes, especially for educational empowerment of girls.

He said due to efforts of the Modi government, school dropout rate among minorities, which was above 70 per cent in 2014, has come down to about 35 per cent. "We are working to bring it at zero per cent," Naqvi said. The delegation lauded the programmes of the Modi government for the uplift of the minorities, sources said. Naqvi said communal harmony and tolerance is in the DNA of the majority community in India and social, religious and constitutional rights of minorities are absolutely safe in the country. He said "India is a heaven for minorities" and drew a contrast to the situation in Pakistan, saying the neighbouring country has become "a hell for minorities". "Even after different religions, faiths, culture, languages, India is an example of unity in diversity for the entire world," the Minority Affairs Minister said. He said ever since Modi government took over in 2014, not a single major riot has taken place in the country. On criminal incidents against individuals of minorities, Naqvi said strict action has been taken by the law enforcement agencies against perpetrators of such crimes, sources said.