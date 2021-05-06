'India is nowhere close to herd immunity'

New Delhi: As more and more people get Covid-19 in the country with India's Covid R rate or reproductive rate at 1.44, questions are being raised about whether we are arriving at herd immunity. Sero surveys across cities in India have shown a high exposure to infection but experts believe that it is not translating to herd immunity. Delhi had shown extreme exposure to Covid-19 at levels safe to say that the population was reaching herd immunity but that wasnt the case.

In the sero survey done, it appeared that 50-60% of the population had developed antibodies. By that logic, it could have been said that the population has developed herd immunity, but that clearly isnt the case, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS was quoted as saying.We need to take sero surveys with a pinch of salt, he added.Herd immunity is an elusive concept as of now. Most countries have seen multiples waves, some even 3 or 4 waves. What we need to ensure is that we have battle-ready work force that can mount its response whenever there is a wave affecting the country. Vaccination is the only weapon and we should not assume that people will get herd immunity after infection, said Professor Giridhar Babu, Epidemiologist, Public Health Foundation of India.