India isolates Pakistan at UN by winning the diplomatic war (IANS BEHIND THE NEWS)

India's diplomatic encirclement of Pakistan has been a success with the primacy of its position over Jammu and Kashmir being undisputed and unchallenged. Barring China, the world has accepted India's position including the Arab world, formerly sponsors and supporters of Pakistan. But it is clear that even they are fed up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to IANS earlier this week said: "I feel that there are two aspects to this. First, a certain section of people believed that my government -- and I personally -- would fail on the foreign policy front not just in the Gulf region, but also in the wider context. The reality is that my government's successful track record on foreign policy across the world is there for everyone to see. In fact, after assuming office in 2014, the very first Foreign Minister my government received on an official visit was that of the Sultanate of Oman. So, what others thought of me, and what the reality turned out to be, is for them to introspect."

Prime Minister Modi doesn't get adequate credit for this outreach but as he explained: "I think our policy has succeeded to a large extent because of this outreach, this constant engagement. We have not allowed any miscommunication, any doubts to play spoilsport. We have been very open with all the countries, and they have also reciprocated with warmth and friendship. I firmly believe that India and the Gulf countries have only begun to explore the true potential of a partnership which will go far beyond mutual benefits and can anchor peace, progress and prosperity not only in our common and extended neighbourhood but also in the larger world." Even as Pakistan has upscaled 'Ceasefire Violations' both in terms of weapon and area in dimension over the last a few days, India has met fire with fire keeping a red alert vigil on the LoC. With a successful lockdown in progress in the Kashmir Valley and use of the Westphalian sovereignty template, India has managed to convince the world that its policy imperatives on the newly designed Union Territory are noble. The fact that not a single incident of violence has resulted is an equally bigger win. Meanwhile, Pakistan's single minded obsession appears to show Kashmir as a potential flashpoint to seek world attention. This has been tamped down with India's delicate handling of the situation. While the closed door meeting has turned into an acceptance of the Indian viewpoint, Pakistan is expected to continue pushing the envelope. With the UN General Assembly scheduled to commence shortly, Pakistan's ploy of playing the victim card may not exactly get traction with the world given the toxic state's track record as the global centrifugal force of jihadis. A new tactic being used this time by Pakistan is to escalate ceasefire violations so that the world may take due notice that Kashmir and the border is a dangerous place. With Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling Pakistan's bluff by rescinding the NFN - no first nuke - option on Friday, a new resolute and more muscular India put on its fresh aggressive game face.