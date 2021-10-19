India-Israel tech collaboration holds great promise, says Jaishankar

"Went to Kibbutz Be'erot Yitzhak to see modern livestock management technologies. These include substantial enhancement in animal health and milk yields. India-Israel tech collaboration holds great promise," Jaishankar tweeted.Earlier today, Jaishankar also visited Ovda airbase in Israel and met IAF members taking part in the Blue Flag exercise."Visited the Ovda airbase to meet the @IAF_MCC participants at Ex Blue Flag - No 1 Sqn "TIGERS". Delighted to see the mutual respect and chemistry between Indian and Israeli Air Force professionals. Defense and security are key pillars of our relationship," he tweeted.Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)