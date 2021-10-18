India, Israel to resume FTA negotiations, talks will start in November: EAM Jaishankar

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI): Indian and Israeli officials have agreed on the resumption of Free Trade negotiations and talks will start in November this year, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday.



"Our officials have actually agreed on resumption of India-Israel Free Trade negotiations. Starting the negotiating process, talks will start in November and they are very confident that they'd be able to conclude negotiations by next June," said Jaishankar after meeting Israeli Foreign Min Yair Lapid.

Jaishankar on Monday said that he held "very productive talks" with Israel's Foreign Minister where they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the in-principle agreement on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification.

"Another issue on which we've been working on is how to travel in Covid era. In principle, we have agreed on, mutual recognition of our vaccine certification process. While we're working that out in interim, Israel would allow people with Covishield vaccines to travel to Israel," he said.

"I'm also very happy at the inauguration of the Women and STEM mini-conference on November 24, where women scientists from both sides participate. I think that's again a very rich, very representative of the direction in which our relationship has moved," the minister added.

He also thanked Israel for joining International Solar Alliance. "Welcomed Israel as the newest member of @isolaralliance," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes a day after Jaishankar held a productive meeting with members of Israeli chambers of commerce and said that there are several priority areas for collaboration, including the health sector, agriculture and green growth.

"A productive meeting with Israeli chambers of commerce and the innovation ecosystem. Appreciate their visible enthusiasm for doing more partnerships with India. Many post-Covid priorities including digital, health, agriculture and green growth are natural areas for our collaboration," Jaishankar had tweeted.

This ongoing visit is Jaishankar's first to the country as the External Affairs Minister. He is also slated to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (ANI)