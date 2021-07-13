  1. Sify.com
  India keeps close watch on Nepal developments as Deuba's star shines

India keeps close watch on Nepal developments as Deuba's star shines

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 19:20:20hrs
By
Mahua Venkatesh
