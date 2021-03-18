India, Kuwait decide to establish Joint Commission to boost ties

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): India and Kuwait have decided to establish a Joint Commission which will act as an umbrella for all bilateral institutional engagements such as foreign office consultations and joint working groups.



The decision was taken during the visit of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to the country.

The Kuwait Minister held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and they reviewed all aspects of the India-Kuwait bilateral relationship and discussed regional developments.

They also explored ways and means to impart further dynamism in the traditional and friendly ties between the two countries.

An External Affairs Ministry release said that Joint Commission called Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) will be held regularly to review all bilateral matters.

The Joint Commission will be charged with formulating the required basis to strengthen the relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, economy, investment, human resources, manpower and labour, finance, skills, culture, science and technology, Information Technology, health, education, defence and security.

The Joint Commission will also review agreements concluded between the two countries and find suitable solutions for any issues in their implementation.

The JCM will be held in each country alternately at a mutually agreed time and will be co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Kuwait.

The existing working groups and dialogue mechanisms shall be brought under the umbrella of the Commission.

The release said the Joint Commission may consider establishing new joint working groups. (ANI)