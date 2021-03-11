India lauds efforts of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for countering terrorism

Speaking during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open briefing, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu said: "OSCE was among the first regional organizations to strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. We believe that OSCE has an important role to play in our continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging threats."Talking about the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 11 that called for member nations to fulfill the obligations enshrined in the international counter-terrorism instruments, the Deputy Permanent Representative said, "I would like the Council to take note of the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India's External Affairs Minister on 11 January while addressing this august Council, which also merits serious consideration of the OSCE."While noting the ongoing global counter-terrorism efforts and contribution of OSCE, he said, "We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the importance of this issue. It is evident from recent lone-wolf attacks in many parts of Europe that terrorists have significantly enhanced their capabilities. We need to ensure that our collective resolve to fight terrorism is not weakened."Naidu also congratulated Sweden for taking OSCE Chair, "With the current pandemic putting a severe strain on societies all over the world, Sweden will take on the OSCE Chair in truly challenging times. We welcome Sweden's strong focus to further the agenda for women, peace and security during its Chairship. We believe that the inclusion and meaningful participation of women is vital for the successful prevention and mitigation of conflicts, as well as for consolidating peace. We also appreciate Sweden's strong emphasis on dialogue, inclusion and respect for agreed principles to approach the challenges that we face today. My delegation would like join all other members of the Council to extend our good wishes to Sweden's Chairship of the OSCE."Ann Linde, Sweden's Foreign Minister is the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and took over in January 2021.The OSCE with its 57 participating members from three continents, including countries from the extended neighbourhood, respecting the principles of comprehensiveness and indivisibility of security, allegiance to shared values and commitment to upholding norms of behaviour has been playing a significant role in the promotion of international peace and security and empowering its members to build a better and more secure future.The OSCE, as the largest regional security organization, is also addressing some of the toughest transnational threats that its membership faces, such as weapons proliferation, terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, environmental damage and drug trafficking.Despite these challenges, the OSCE has broken new ground in developing effective tools for conflict prevention, peace-building, crisis management and post-conflict rehabilitation to address these risks and threats to security. (ANI)