India liberalises UAS operations via Drone Rules, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Centre has replaced the UAS Rules with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 which are built on a premise of trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring.

In March 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had published the UAS Rules, 2021.

"They were perceived by academia, Startups, end-users and other stakeholders as being restrictive in nature as they involved considerable paperwork, required permissions for every drone flight and very few 'free to fly' green zones were available," MoCA said in a statement.