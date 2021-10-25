India logs 14,306 fresh Covid cases, 443 deaths

The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,67,367. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.18 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The new fatalities have increased the death toll to 4,54,712.

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India registered 14,306 new Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active caseload stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,98,397 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.07 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.24 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 31 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 21 days and less than 3 per cent for 56 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 12,30,720 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 102.27 crore as of Monday morning,

This has been achieved through 1,01,52,393 sessions.

--IANS

avr/ksk/