India logs 14,313 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 224 days

With 26,579 patients getting cured of the contagion in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients increased to 3,33,20,057.

With 181 fatalities in the same time span, the death toll climbed to 4,50,963.

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India on Tuesday recorded 14,313 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the past 224 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.04 per cent which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,14,900, which is the lowest in 212 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.63 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate is 1.48 per cent, which has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 109 days now. The daily positivity rate was 1.21 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 43 days and below 5 per cent for 126 consecutive days now, as per the data from Health Ministry.

The last 24 hours also saw a total of 11,81,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.50 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of 65,86,092 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday. This has been achieved through 93,66,392 sessions.

More than 8.22 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

