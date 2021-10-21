India logs 18,454 new Covid cases, recovery rate maintained at 98.15%

With the new 160 fatalities, the overall death toll has increased to 4,52,811.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) India reported 18,454 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours, even as the recovery rate continues to be 98.15 per cent as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The recovery of 17,561 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,95,808.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.15 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload has fallen below 2 lakh-mark and is presently at 1,78,831. Active cases at present constitute less than 1 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. India has so far conducted over 59.57 crore cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.34 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 118 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent, below 3 per cent for the last 52 days and below 5 per cent for 135 consecutive days now.

India has achieved the landmark in vaccinating its population with over 1 billion doses.

According to the data shared by the health ministry over 10.85 crore balanced and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs

--IANS

avr/dpb