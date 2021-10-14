India logs 18,987 new Covid cases, 246 deaths

The recovery of 19,808 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,62,709.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,51,435.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 18,987 fresh Covid-19 cases and 246 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,06,586, which is the lowest in 215 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.61 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to expand. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,01,083 tests being conducted.

India has so far conducted 58,76,64,525 cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positive at 1.44 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 111 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.46 per cent -- it has remained below 3 per cent for last 45 days and below 5 per cent for 128 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 35,66,347 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.82 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday. This has been achieved through 94,82,108 sessions.

More than 98.88 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far via the Centre and through direct state procurement category.

More than 8.89 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry added.

--IANS

avr/ksk/