India logs 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 244 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India reported 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths due to infection in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.



Of these, Kerala logged 13,217 new COVID cases and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, there are 2,70,557 active cases of COVID infection in the country, while 4,48,817 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

With 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country now stands at 3,30,94,529.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.87 per cent.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.66 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 100 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.80 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 34 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57.32 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The country has administered 90.51 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive. (ANI)