India logs 3.29 lakh Covid cases, 3,876 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: Witnessing a sharp decline, India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,876 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Tuesday.

On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.

In the past 19 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 13 days.