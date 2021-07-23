India logs 35K Covid cases 483 deaths

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India on Friday recorded 35,342 cases of Covid and 483 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,05,513 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,19,470 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 38,740 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total cured to 3,04,68,079 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 44 days.