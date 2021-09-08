India logs 37,875 new Covid cases, 369 deaths in a day

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered 37,875 new Covid cases, 21.3 per cent higher than previous day. On Tuesday, India had registered 31,222 Covid cases.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) After witnessing decline in daily Covid cases for the last two consecutive days, India saw a slight surge in both cases and fatalities in the last 24 hours.

With 369 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death tally rose to 4,41,411, Ministry's data shows. India has reported 290 deaths on Tuesday.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours, a total of 39,114 Covid-infected patients were recovered pushing the country's total Covid recovery numbers to 3,22,64,051. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.48 per cent. The total active cases rose to 3,91,256.

While the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 per cent, which remained below the 3 per cent mark for the last 75 days, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.16 per cent for the last seven days.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 53,49,43,093 samples for Covid-19 so far have been tested in the country, of which 17,53,745 tested in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India has so far administered 70.7 crore doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 78,47,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

