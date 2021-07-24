India logs 39K Covid cases, 546 deaths

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India on Saturday recorded 39,097 cases of Covid and 546 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,08,977 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,016 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 35,087 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,03,166 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 45 days.