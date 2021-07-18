India logs 41,157 new COVID-19 cases, 518 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.13 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.



The daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent for 27 consecutive days.

The active cases further declined to 4,22,660, taking the weekly positivity rate to 2.08 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained constant at 97.31 per cent. The active cases constitute 1.36 per cent of total cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India witnessed 42,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,02,69,796.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,39,58,663 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 17, and out of these, 19,36,709 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 40,49,31,715. (ANI)