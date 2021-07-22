India logs 41,383 new Covid cases, 507 deaths

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) India on Thursday recorded 41,383 cases of Covid and 507 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,09,394 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,18,987 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 38,652 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total cured to 3,04,29,339 till date while the virus continues to infect less than one lakh people over the last 44 days.