India logs 44,658 new Covid cases, 496 fatalities

India's recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.60 per cent. On the other hand, total active caseload saw a substantial growth of 11,174 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,44,899.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India on Friday reported a total of 44,658 new Covid cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, a total 32,988 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres, taking the total number of cured to 3,18,21,428 in India, as per the health ministry data.

India's cumulative death count due to Covid stands at 4,36,861.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent (2.10 per cent) for the last 63 days. The daily positivity rate continued to remain below 3 per cent for the 31 continuous days and currently stands at 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the landmark of 61.22 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus under the mass vaccination drive across the nation.

More than 70 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

