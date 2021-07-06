India logs below 35K new cases & just over 550 deaths

This comes just four days after the country crossed the grim four-lakh-deaths milestone due to Covid. On May 23, India witnessed the highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The very first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) With 34,703 fresh Covid cases, India on Tuesday recorded lowest spike since March 17, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, as only 553 deaths were reported in the biggest relief since April 6.

On March 17, India had recorded 35,871 cases of coronavirus, while 630 deaths were reported on April 6.

The total caseload has risen to 3,06,19,932 after India crossed the three crore-mark on June 25.

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in just 50 days during the second wave.

Tuesday is the 28th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,64,357 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,03,281 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 51,864 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,97,52,294 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 35,75,53,612 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 45,82,246 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,14,24,881 samples have been tested up to July 5 for Covid-19. Of these 16,47,424 samples were tested on Monday.

--IANS

aks/in