India logs nearly 44K Covid cases, 930 deaths

Wednesday is the 29th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,59,920 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,04,211 deaths so far.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) India recorded 43,733 new cases in the past 24 hours and 930 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 47,240 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,97,99,534 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 36,13,23,548 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,05,998 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,33,32,097 samples have been tested up to July 6 for Covid-19. Of these 19,07,216 samples were tested on Tuesday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after on May 23, India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.

