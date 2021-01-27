India, Madagascar have cooperation programmes in education, health: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

The Ambassador was speaking at the reception he hosted on India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday .Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon J R Rakotonirina was the chief guest on the occasion and said India is today a "model of success for many countries" due to efforts of its leaders and citizens.He said January 26, 1950 is a historic day for India."In 72 years of being a Republic, India has met immense challenges before it. Thanks to the tireless efforts and selflessness of its leaders, and above all, to the support and confidence of its people, India is today a model of success for many countries, especially African countries aspiring to emerge," the minister said."Since 2019, the Malagasy Government has been making all efforts to establish the foundations for harmonious economic and social development. We still face many challenges, but fortunately, Madagascar can count on loyal partners like India to support it. In this regard, we appreciate India's aspiration to become one of Madagascar's major partner in achieving its objectives of economic emergence, in accordance with the Emergence Madagascar initiative launched by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina."Kumar said that India and Madagascar have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Madagascar's Independence in 1960."India and Madagascar have several ongoing cooperation programmes ranging across humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building which have been beneficial to Malagasy people," he said.Kumar unfurled the national flag on the occasion.The celebration was attended by the Indian community in Madagascar. The newly elected President of the Senate of Madagascar, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Minister of Telecommunications also attended the reception besides the Ambassadors and the Head of International Organisations in Madagascar were also present.Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina extended his congratulations on India's Republic Day."My warmest congratulations to the people of India on the 72nd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish President @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister @narendramodi continued peace, progress and prosperity," he said in a tweet.Madagascar Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba also congratulated people of India on the Republic Day."My warmest congratulations to the people and Government of India on the 72nd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity," he said in a tweet. (ANI)