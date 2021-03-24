India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

Antananarivo [Madagascar], March 24 (ANI): In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX.



According to an official release, the first-ever joint patrol between the navies of India and Madagascar reflects the growing defence ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours aimed at the common objective of ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

A four-member delegation led by Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, Minister of National Defence, Republic of Madagascar had visited India from February 3 to 5 this year to participate in the Aero India 2021 and IOR Defence Ministers Conclave at Bengaluru, the release said.

The joint patrolling in Malagasy waters comes after INS Shardul arrived at the port of Antsiranana, Madagascar on Sunday for overseas deployment of training squadron headed by Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan.

India remains committed to further strengthening its partnership with Madagascar that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) for the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

