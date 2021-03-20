  1. Sify.com
  4. India-made COVID-19 vaccines reach Namibia

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 20th, 2021, 22:13:12hrs
Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Namibia (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar)

Windhoek [Namibia], March 20 (ANI): Namibia on Saturday received India-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

"Southern solidarity. Made in India vaccines arrive in Namibia. #VaccineMaitri," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which started with the neighbouring countries, India has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 70 countries.
Countries that have received Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines include Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, Myanmar, and other Gulf nations.
India had also provided medical supplies to 150 nations in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

