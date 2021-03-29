India-made COVID-19 vaccines reach Niger

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Niger received India-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative on Monday.



"Standing with Sahel. Made in India vaccines reach Niger. #VaccineMaitri," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. Over 70 countries have already received vaccines under the program.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)

