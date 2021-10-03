India major actor in Afghanistan, we exchanged our points of view: German envoy

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Asserting that India has a major role in Afghanistan, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Sunday said that both New Delhi and Berlin discussed ongoing developments in the troubled nation.



The German envoy made these remarks at an event held here to mark the 31st anniversary of German reunification. Lindner said that both India and Germany share principles on the issue of governance in Afghanistan.

"Yes, we exchanged anyway, our points of view because India is a very big actor there and have done a lot of development projects. And Germany has been very active in Afghanistan for 20 years. We both share pretty much the same principles. We were supporting the previous government."

Taliban took Afghanistan in August after the fall of the democratically elected government. In subsequent months, the outfit announced an all-male interim government with some of the UN-designated terrorists.

Lindner stated that Germany was trying to help the previous governments to make headway and improve the situation for especially women, and others in the country.

"Now, we were also shocked and surprised by the advancement of the Taliban. And now we have to deal with the situation we still have to get people out of Afghanistan."

Pointing to the impending humanitarian crisis, the German envoy, "We have to look at what's the future course of the country is."

The envoy added that India is very much on the same wavelength as Germany. "So we will see closer cooperation between us." (ANI)