India MEA official reaches Nepal, to hold series of discussions

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 28 (ANI): Anurag Shrivastava, head of the Northern Division at Ministry of External Affairs, India arrived in Nepal on Tuesday, sources at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian Embassy in Nepal confirmed.



"He arrived in Kathmandu today and will be holding series of discussions during his stay here. Series of meetings with secretaries at various ministries has been fixed for Wednesday," an official from the Indian Mission in Nepal confirmed ANI on the condition of anonymity.

"He (Shrivastava) will be participating in a meeting of mechanism formed to oversee the execution and operationalisation of India funded projects. Meetings with other officials are sideline meetings which have been taking occasionally in between the two nations but were stalled for few years attributing to various reasons," another official from MEA said.

However, Nepal's Foreign Ministry has not issued any official statement so far.

It is the first visit by an Indian government official after Sher Bahadur Deuba succeeded Oli as Prime Minister on July 13. (ANI)

