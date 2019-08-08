India more scared of those who speak Pak's language in Parliament: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress party, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that rather than Pakistan, India is "more scared" of the people who speak Pakistan's language in Parliament.

"India is not scared of Pakistan, whether it is PoK or border... India is more scared of people sitting here, who speak Pakistan's language in Parliament for the sake of votes," Singh told ANI here.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).In the meeting, the Committee decided to downgrade all diplomatic relations with India and review all bilateral arrangements. The Pakistan government also noted in a tweet that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the UN Security Council.When asked about this, Giriraj Singh said, "Pakistan has been doing this since the beginning. I don't have any expectations from Imran Khan and his team. But it feels sad when Congress leaders speak Pakistan's language.""Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have abrogated Article 370 in nation's interest. Still our PoK is remaining... Kashmir has the natural potential to become Switzerland and the government will work towards taking it to that path. It will be visible in five-seven years," he added.He also said that unlike Prime Minister Modi, Imran Khan "begs to shake hands with US President (Donald Trump)".The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The Bill converted Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.It also passed a resolution revoking Article 370, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong. (ANI)