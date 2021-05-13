India must ask Israel to abstain from aggression: Muslim leaders

"We believe that this aggression is part of Israel's terrorist tactics to evacuate Palestinian territories through violent acts and resettle Jewish settlers there, in clear violation of international law. An unjust and cruel campaign is currently underway to evacuate the Sheikh Jarrah area of Jerusalem, and for this, civilians, including children, the elderly, and women, are being subjected to severe atrocities on a large scale. The forcible eviction of Palestinians is a violation of all principles of human rights." said the leaders in a signed statement released on Thursday by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tensions in Gaza, Muslim leaders of the country have condemned the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, Gaza and other places in Palestine and demanded that India must ask Israel to shun aggression.

The leaders further said, "We also urge the Government of India, while respecting our country's long-standing foreign policy and its long-standing commitment to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, to support the oppressed Palestinian people and pressure Israel to renounce its aggressive behaviour."

The leaders also demanded the international community and the United Nations to play their part in stopping this aggression. They must not limit themselves to resolutions and statements but take concrete action to stop Israel.

The leaders expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of the Indian people and Indian Muslims.

The signatories to the statement include, among others, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahman (acting General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board); Maulana Mahmood Madani (General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind); Syed Saadatullah Hussaini (President Jamaat-e-Islami Hind); Maulana Muhammad Sufyan Qasmi (Mohtameem of Darul Uloom Waqf Deoband); Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani (Director, Imam Shah Waliullah Academy) and Dr. Manzoor Alam (General Secretary, Milli Council of India).

--IANS

miz/ash