India must focus on research: 'Nishank'

The minister said the higher education today needs to be more employable, research oriented, innovative, technology-oriented and accountable, so that the youth can get the right direction.

The Minister further said that our education system also has an important responsibility to establish the country as a global power by meeting international standards.

The minister was speaking during a meeting of Secretaries of Higher and Technical Education of States & Union Territories to discuss the draft New Education Policy (NEP) on Thursday.

The minister emphasised that states have a very important role in the new education policy. "He called upon all states that there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy. He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone's participation in the country's policy should be ensured," the HRD ministry said. He said that that the draft National Education Policy is the result of detailed consultations with all stakeholders in the last 4 years. The aim of the National Education Policy is to bring reforms in the Indian education system so that India can play a major role in the global knowledge system. He further said that there are many provisions in this draft which will give a new direction to education sector of the country. "In the draft NEP, provisions such as the restructuring of higher education, promotion of research by the National Research Foundation, promotion of Indian languages, bringing more financial resources in this area and promoting more autonomy in the higher education system have been made for the holistic development of education," he said.