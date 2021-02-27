  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. India must play pro-active role on Indus Waters Treaty (IANS Interview)

India must play pro-active role on Indus Waters Treaty (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 27th, 2021, 12:15:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features