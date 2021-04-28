India nears 15 cr COVID-19 vaccination mark, over 20 lakh doses given till 8 pm today

As per the Union Health Ministry's official release, "The total vaccination across the country has come near to 15 crore mark. Also, the country has administered more than 20 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today."The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.These include 93,66,239 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,45,854 HCWs who have taken the second dose.1,23,09,507 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered their first dose of vaccine and 65,99,492 FLWs were administered their second dose of vaccine.Adding to the count, 5,09,75,753 people between 45-60 years were given their first jab and 31,42,239 people between 45-60 years were given their second jab.Further, 5,14,70,903 citizens above 60 years were innoculated with the first dose and 98,67,134 citizens above 60 years were innoculated with the second dose.Total 20,49,754 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 103rd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 11,92,394 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,57,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. (ANI)