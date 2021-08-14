  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. India needs 21st century teachers for enlightened GenZ students: Disale

India needs 21st century teachers for enlightened GenZ students: Disale

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 14th, 2021, 16:01:34hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Quaid Najmi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features