India needs to protect its diversity for unity, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): India needs to protect its diversity, as it is the "will to make a diverse nation" that unites the country, said National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.



Speaking at a public event, Abdullah said that politicians, who stand with the nation, are are the target of terrorists.

"We, politicians, are the target (of terrorists). Those who stand with the nation will have to face that crisis... India is a diverse nation. Then what unites us? It is our will to make a diverse nation that unites us. We need to protect our diversity," he said.

The NC Chief said that the security of panchayat members in Jammu and Kashmir is the most important task as they are the first targets of terrorists.

"We still face militancy and God knows what will happen in the future. Therefore, one of the most important things that we need to look after is the security of panchayat members because they are the first target," said Abdullah.

Later speaking to ANI, the NC chief said it will take a while for the situation in the valley to get better.

"It'll take time for the situation to get better because the situation is also not good in our neighbourhood also. The situation in our neighbourhood also affects us," he said.

Abdullah added that the COVID-19 pandemic has also hampered the development in the Union Territory as many businesses suffered huge losses. (ANI)