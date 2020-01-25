India not a chicken's neck, cannot be broken or separated: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Sharjeel Imam's remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Condemning the statement given by chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest Sharjeel Imam, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that India is a nation and not a chicken's neck that can be broken or separated.

"No one can break India or any region. India is a nation and not a chicken's neck that can be separated or broken. I do not accept such statements. I condemn it," said Owaisi while speaking to ANI here."Such nonsensical talks will not be tolerated," he added.In a video that has gone viral on social media, Imam can be heard saying: "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centres. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck' belongs to the Muslims.""If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video.Aligarh Police and Assam Police have registered an FIR against Imam for his controversial remark against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and for inciting people to "cut off" Assam from the rest of India.The Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari said that a police team is being sent to arrest Imam. (ANI)