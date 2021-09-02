India not aware of details, nature of new Afghanistan government under Taliban: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India on Thursday said that it is not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.



In a routine Ministry of External Affairs press briefing, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting (with Taliban)."

India has established its first formal contact with the Taliban on Tuesday. Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the head of Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha at the Indian mission.

India and the Taliban held discussions on the safety of Indians in Afghanistan, especially minorities. Indian envoy Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terror acts against India.

Asked about further talks with the Taliban, Bagchi said, "It's not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land should not be used for terror activity of any kind."

Bagchi also reiterated that India's priority is the safety of Indian people in Kabul. He said that as of now Kabul is not operational and they will wait until it becomes operational once again for the evacuation process. (ANI)

