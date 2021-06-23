'India not limping, but sprinting ahead,' Nadda hits back at Chidambaram's taunt

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Congress leader P Chidambaram's 'Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday' tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda hit back to say that India was not limping, but sprinting ahead powered by the strength of its citizens.



Earlier, Chidambaram had tweeted: "Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world 'record' of vaccinations on a 'single day' I am sure the "feat" will find a place in the Guinness book of records!"

To this Nadda retorted: "India is not limping, but sprinting ahead powered by the strength of our citizens. After the record Monday, India has crossed 50 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday and Wednesday, much to the dislike of the Congress Party."

Labelling the former finance minister Chidambaram as a 'Recounting Minister', the BJP leader said that it was the Congress' culture to attack Indians whenever India accomplished a record. Also, he said, it is ironic to hear about the sanctity of numbers from a 'Recounting Minister' whose only claim to fame is dressing up numbers in the budget.

The Congress leader had taunting the central government over a considerable dip in COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Tuesday.

After achieving a milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, a significant dip was recorded in the inoculation numbers on Tuesday which recorded 54.24 lakh vaccine doses administered. (ANI)